SNOW HILL, Md. –The 28th Annual Tortoise & Hare Dare 5K walk/run returns this spring. The 5K will take place at Pocomoke River State Park-Shad Landing on Saturday, April 5.
The event is free and pet-friendly. Registration and check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The first 100 individuals to pre-register for the event will receive a commemorative T-shirt.
"The 28th Annual Tortoise and Hare Dare 5K is the perfect opportunity to get out and get active in our county and explore the lovely Shad Landing," said Mimi Dean, Director of Prevention Services for Worcester County Health Department.
After the 5k, there will be vendors for health, recreation and community vendors.