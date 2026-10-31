DELAWARE. - The Delaware Transit Corporation is bringing back it's Stuff The Bus program for year 29, with a goal of collecting 15,000 pounds of food for Delawareans in need of food.
DART says the program will run for six days, all running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with locations ranging from Rehoboth Beach to Wilmington. The “Stuff the Bus” schedule includes:
- Nov. 2: Giant Food in Rehoboth Beach
- Nov. 3: Redner‛s Warehouse Markets in Dover
- Nov. 4: ShopRite First State Plaza in Wilmington
- Nov. 5: Rodney Square in Wilmington
- Nov. 6: ShopRite Brandywine Commons in Wilmington
- Nov. 7: ShopRite Four Seasons in Newark
Program leaders are asking for those willing to make donations to provide items such as cornflakes, oatmeal, canned goods, laundry detergents, paper products, diapers, personal care, and pet food items.
The drive looks to collect non-perishable items, and cannot accept items like hard candy, soda in cans and bottles, chocolate bars or pieces, gum and soft candy, and gummy items, according to DART.