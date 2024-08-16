SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a tragic incident where a 3-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in Seaford.
The crash occurred on August 15, just before 8 p.m. A Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on a gravel road between North Parkway Road and South Parkway Road in the Mobile Gardens community when it turned southbound on North Parkway Road. According to Delaware State Police the front of the Tacoma hit the child who was riding a bicycle in the middle of the road.
The 3 year old a Seaford resident, was transported to a nearby hospital by family members then later died at the hospital. Authorities are withholding the child's name pending notification of the family. The driver of the Tacoma a 56 year old Seaford woman, was uninjured.
North Parkway Road was closed for approximately four hours as police conducted an investigation and cleared the scene.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation. Troopers urge anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264.