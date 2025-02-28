EDEN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Wicomico County that led to the death of a 4-year-old girl. The victim, identified as Kinsley Parks of Crisfield, died Thursday at Nemours Children’s Hospital according to police.
Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to the crash around 7:50 a.m. on Feb. 26 at Route 13 and Stockyard Road in Eden. A preliminary investigation found that a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, driven by the child’s father, Jalen Scott Evans, 30, of Crisfield, was attempting to turn left from northbound Route 13 onto Stockyard Road when the crash happened.
A 2020 Mazda 3, driven by Ricky Leslie Lavere Jr., 45, of Crisfield, was traveling south on Route 13 when it struck the rear passenger side of the Hyundai, police said. The child was secured in a car seat at the time of the crash.
Maryland State Police Aviation Command airlifted Parks to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, while her father was taken by ambulance to the same hospital.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and the Allen Volunteer Fire Company assisted with road closures, which lasted about four hours. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate the cause of the crash.