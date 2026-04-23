DELAWARE - The Delaware Natural Resources Police is hosting its 40th annual Youth Fishing Tournament on June 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The tournament will be held at Blockhouse Pond in Sussex County, the Akridge Scout Reservation Pond in Kent County and Lums Pond in New Castle County.
According to DNREC, the entry is free of charge and will be held rain or shine. Pre-registration is required by May 29.
The tournament weighmasters from DNRP ranks will be onsite at each pond to weigh catches for participants ages 4 through 15, which will determine each county’s top catch along with age group titles, and also to declare one youth the title of overall state winner.
The trophy for the overall state winner will be presented at the Delaware State Fair in July.
The tournament is Sponsored by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Fish and Wildlife and DNRP.
The annual tournament was established to introduce youth to the sport of fishing and to teach the catch-and-release approach to conservation.
More information and the link to pre-registration form can be found on the de.gov/yft webpage.