SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- One man from Houston Delaware is now facing fraud charges after Delaware State Police say they arrested 45-year-old Jeremy Bowen. Police say the charges are related to home improvement fraud following a series of investigations by Troop 4 Financial Crimes Detectives. According to police, Bowen, the owner of Delmarva Landscaping Solutions, LLC, and Shoreline Escapes, LLC, allegedly defrauded multiple clients. The victim list includes a 65-year-old Georgetown man, an Ocean View woman, and a Frankford man, who police say collectively paid him over $47,000 for services that were never completed. Despite signing contracts for projects such as inground pools and fencing, Bowen failed to fulfill his obligations, leaving his clients out of pocket with little to no reimbursement.
Last week, Bowen surrendered to authorities at Troop 4 after detectives obtained warrants for his arrest. The agency says he now faces multiple felony charges, including home improvement fraud and theft by false pretense. Bowen was released after posting an $8,000 secured bond and a $3,000 cash bond. Delaware State Police are urging any other individuals who may have been defrauded by Bowen to come forward and contact the Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit.