Wor-Wic Community College

Wicomico-based organizations are set to hold the 4th Annual Shatter the Stigma walk on Sept. 27.

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico-based organizations are set to hold the 4th Annual Shatter the Stigma walk on Sept. 27. 

The walk will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Wor-Wic Community College, located at 32000 Campus Drive in Salisbury. This one-mile walk, brought to the Wicomico community by Wicomico Goes Purple, Wor-Wic Community College, Walk Wicomico, and the Wicomico County Health Department, aims to encourage discussions about addiction-related stigmas and create a safe space for individuals seeking help with their addiction-related struggles. 

According to the Wicomico County Health Department, the following will take place and be provided during the event: 

  1. DJ
  2. Dancing
  3. Face painting
  4. Cascading Carlos
  5. Mascots
  6. Games
  7. Complimentary snacks
  8. Giveaways
  9. Free Naloxone training 

This event will be ADA-friendly and family-friendly. For more information, visit the Wicomico County Health Department or contact Julie Willis at 410-543-6981. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

Recommended for you