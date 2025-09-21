SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico-based organizations are set to hold the 4th Annual Shatter the Stigma walk on Sept. 27.
The walk will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Wor-Wic Community College, located at 32000 Campus Drive in Salisbury. This one-mile walk, brought to the Wicomico community by Wicomico Goes Purple, Wor-Wic Community College, Walk Wicomico, and the Wicomico County Health Department, aims to encourage discussions about addiction-related stigmas and create a safe space for individuals seeking help with their addiction-related struggles.
According to the Wicomico County Health Department, the following will take place and be provided during the event:
- DJ
- Dancing
- Face painting
- Cascading Carlos
- Mascots
- Games
- Complimentary snacks
- Giveaways
- Free Naloxone training
This event will be ADA-friendly and family-friendly. For more information, visit the Wicomico County Health Department or contact Julie Willis at 410-543-6981.