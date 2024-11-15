REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach life guard station has been under construction since Sep. 2023. The project also is over budget.
During Friday's Nov. 11 board of commissioners meeting, commissioners will discuss the possible financing of $5.5 million dollars over multiple years to avoid the city increasing their outstanding debt.
Ray Sweeney a Rehoboth Beach local says this will make life easier, "They deserve it, These guys and girls work hard." Sweeney continued, " I hope it's a nice facility and it's worthwhile."
After a presentation on financing options, Commissioner Suzanne Goode said she was "gob-smacked" by the $5.5 million price tag. Following a discussion, commissioners voted 5-1 to move forward with the financing plan, with Goode casting the lone opposing vote.
City officials said the city manager, finance director and mayor will select a lender at a later date.