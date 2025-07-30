CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Thousands of spectators will line the shores of the Assateague Channel Wednesday morning to witness a cherished tradition: the 100th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim, a storied event that has captivated visitors from across the country for generations.
The milestone year drew travelers from as far as Arizona and New York, many fulfilling lifelong dreams or honoring the memories of loved ones.
The swim, which takes place at slack tide for the safety of the animals, is the highlight of Pony Penning Week. For Lorena Passi, making the trip marked a first. "My husband and I came all the way from New York," she said.
"We drove down yesterday. First time here in Chincoteague for the swim. And we're very excited."
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company has hosted the annual event since 1925, using the pony auction that follows the swim to manage the herd size and raise funds for local fire and rescue services.