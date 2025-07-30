Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Delaware, including the following areas, Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex and Kent, northeast Maryland, including the following areas, Caroline, Kent MD, Queen Annes and Talbot, New Jersey, including the following areas, Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Sussex and Warren, and Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton. * WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A very warm and humid airmass will be in place ahead of an approaching cold front, which will push across the region through tonight. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon into tonight, which will be capable of producing heavy rainfall. Forecast rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches can generally be expected, with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible. Rainfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Have multiple reliable ways to receive Flash Flood Warnings. If you encounter a flooded road, Turn Around, Don't Drown. &&