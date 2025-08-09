REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - CAMP Rehoboth Chorus is launching a new women’s a cappella ensemble and is holding auditions now through Monday, Aug. 18, in the Rehoboth-Lewes area.
The 12-16 member voice group will perform unaccompanied music across pop, jazz, Broadway, close-harmony and other styles. CAMP Rehoboth encourages skilled soprano and alto singers, age 18 and up, from any choral background to audition.
Artistic Director Jeff Buhrman envisions the group as one that “will uplift women’s voices through music and inspiring harmony, promoting inclusiveness, belonging, and a spirit of camaraderie.” The ensemble is affiliated with the 100 person CAMP Rehoboth Chorus, but is open to non-members.
The group will be co-directed by Jeff Buhrman and Laura Miller. Buhrman, a retired voice teacher and vocal coach, brings years of experience from leading the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington and Voices of Kentuckiana. He currently serves as assistant director and vocal coach for CAMP Rehoboth Chorus.
Miller, formerly Director of Choirs at Grace Presbyterian in Dover, has also taught music in Maryland, performed opera in Baltimore, and won the Towson University Concerto Competition. Both directors aim to create “a polished, top quality, entertaining a cappella ensemble that will bring the joy of music to the Sussex County community and beyond.”
Rehearsals begin in September, with outreach concerts planned for late fall and a debut concert in the spring. The group will also perform at community events, PRIDE celebrations, senior centers and fundraising occasions.
To audition or learn more, email Jeff Buhrman at jbuhrman1253@gmail.com.