MILTON, Del. - A proposed housing development in Milton is moving forward in the approval process, raising questions among people about growth, infrastructure and environmental impact.
Ribera Development, LLC is seeking site plan approval for the Scarlet Oaks subdivision, which could bring more than 160 new homes to an area between Shingle Point Road and Harbeson Road. If approved, the project would move one step closer to construction.
The proposal comes as development continues to expand across Delmarva, particularly in coastal communities where housing demand remains high.
Some people, however, are voicing concerns about the pace and scale of growth.
"I think it’s too much," said Linda Baker, a nearby resident. "Our environment is very, very important. There should be more thought into the forest, the farmland. We’re losing all of that."
But growth isn't the only issue, people say that the infrastructure, including roads and healthcare services, may not be equipped to handle the additional population.
"The road structure… it seems like that’s one of the last things they think of when they put in a large development," said Baker. "And also, I think our medical field is getting overtaxed."
Others echoed similar issues, noting that even smaller developments are already changing the character of nearby neighborhoods.
"There is a development going up in our neighborhood as well, and it’s 38 houses, which seems like a lot," said Barbara Siladi, another local. "But not compared to what you’re telling me about the 160 and then more in the neighborhood. I don’t know how you would keep up with the infrastructure at that pace."
The Milton Town Council is expected to meet next week to discuss the project plans and could take a vote on the proposal.