Deer on the road.

Animal-related crashes result in an estimated 353,800 police-reported crashes, nearly 49,725 injuries, and 277 deaths annually in the United States according to AAA. 

DELAWARENew research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that motorcyclists account for nearly half of all deaths in animal-related crashes. 

Animal-related crashes result in an estimated 353,800 police-reported crashes, nearly 49,725 injuries, and 277 deaths annually in the United States according to AAA. 

Researchers identified the following recurring factors:

  • Dark conditions: Approximately 70% occur in darkness, dawn, or dusk.
  • Rural roads: Most crashes occur on rural roadways.
  • Higher speeds: Most occur on roads with speed limits of 45 mph or higher.
  • Fall peak: Animal-related crashes are most common in October and November.

AAA recommends the following safety tips for drivers: 

  • Slow down on rural roads and in areas where wildlife may be present.
  • Be especially vigilant at dawn, dusk, and night, when animals are most active and visibility is reduced.
  • Scan the roadside for movement near wooded areas, fields, and ditches.
  • Use high beams when appropriate and switch to low beams when approaching other traffic.
  • Avoid sudden swerving, which can lead to a loss of control.
  • Ride within your sight distance so you have sufficient time to identify hazards and respond safely.

The research also found that animal-related motorcycle crashes are most common during the summer riding season, peaking in July. Nearly 80% of motorcyclist fatalities involved a direct impact with an animal, compared with just 19% of fatalities among occupants of cars.

"For a motorcyclist, an unexpected encounter with wildlife can be catastrophic," said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance. "Riders lack the protection of an enclosed vehicle, and even a relatively small animal can trigger a serious crash. Slowing down, scanning roadsides for movement, and remaining alert at night and during peak wildlife activity can provide the valuable seconds needed to react safely."

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Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025 after graduating from Rowan University. Here at CoastTV, Rianna is currently the evening editor and also produces the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts a couple days a week. .

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