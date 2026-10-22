DELAWARE - New research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that motorcyclists account for nearly half of all deaths in animal-related crashes.
Animal-related crashes result in an estimated 353,800 police-reported crashes, nearly 49,725 injuries, and 277 deaths annually in the United States according to AAA.
Researchers identified the following recurring factors:
- Dark conditions: Approximately 70% occur in darkness, dawn, or dusk.
- Rural roads: Most crashes occur on rural roadways.
- Higher speeds: Most occur on roads with speed limits of 45 mph or higher.
- Fall peak: Animal-related crashes are most common in October and November.
AAA recommends the following safety tips for drivers:
- Slow down on rural roads and in areas where wildlife may be present.
- Be especially vigilant at dawn, dusk, and night, when animals are most active and visibility is reduced.
- Scan the roadside for movement near wooded areas, fields, and ditches.
- Use high beams when appropriate and switch to low beams when approaching other traffic.
- Avoid sudden swerving, which can lead to a loss of control.
- Ride within your sight distance so you have sufficient time to identify hazards and respond safely.
The research also found that animal-related motorcycle crashes are most common during the summer riding season, peaking in July. Nearly 80% of motorcyclist fatalities involved a direct impact with an animal, compared with just 19% of fatalities among occupants of cars.
"For a motorcyclist, an unexpected encounter with wildlife can be catastrophic," said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance. "Riders lack the protection of an enclosed vehicle, and even a relatively small animal can trigger a serious crash. Slowing down, scanning roadsides for movement, and remaining alert at night and during peak wildlife activity can provide the valuable seconds needed to react safely."