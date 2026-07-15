LEWES, Del. — Beachgoers leaving tents, chairs, kayaks and other personal belongings on Lewes Beach overnight continues to be a recurring issue each summer, despite a city ordinance prohibiting the practice.
City code bans the overnight storage of personal items on the beach between May 1 and Sept. 30. The restriction is part of the city's seasonal beach regulations, which also prohibit activities such as boating, fishing, launching kayaks or paddleboards, and using four-post canopies within the designated beach area.
The city said enforcing the overnight storage rule can be difficult. Maintenance crews patrol the beach daily, but abandoned items are rarely removed during those routine walks. Instead, the city conducts a large-scale cleanup each October to remove belongings left behind.
Some items, however, require immediate attention. Structures or belongings placed in the dune grass are prohibited and typically result in the city contacting DNREC for assistance.
Beachgoers interviewed by CoastTV said cleaning up after a day at the beach is a matter of personal responsibility.
"Take your stuff with you," beachgoer Cheri Roe said.
Kate Barnes said she was surprised to see belongings left behind.
"I wonder if some of them expect to come back to the beach the next day and have their things be there?" questioned Barnes.
City officials noted that tents and canopies are permitted on Lewes' unguarded beaches. However, regardless of whether a beach is guarded or unguarded, city code prohibits leaving personal belongings on the beach overnight.