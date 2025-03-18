FRANKFORD, Del.- The Harry K. Foundation Food Pantry at the Indian River School District Learning Center has announced a change in location within the building. The pantry, which serves local families in need, has shifted its entrance to the back of the building.
The resource center says families visiting the pantry must now park at the rear of the Learning Center, enter through the back door, and exit through the same door. Visitors may not exit on the playground side of the building.
The pantry is open every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For more information about the pantry's services or location, people can contact the Indian River School District.