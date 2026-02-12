DELAWARE - The ACLU of Delaware sent a letter to all superintendents reminding them of their obligations to protect their students' First Amendment rights after some students peacefully expressed their objection to the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
On Feb. 2, five Cape Henlopen High School students held a student-led walkout tied to ICE. A little over a week later, on Feb. 11, Sussex Central High School students also gathered for a peaceful walkout over their concerns.
According to the ACLU, they have received concerns from students, parents, and community members regarding potential disciplinary actions of public schools.
In the statement, Mike Brickner, executive director of the ACLU of Delaware said protecting the constitutional rights of Delawareans means protecting students’ rights as well and that when their passion manifests in the form of protest, the students are honoring Delaware's most foundational rights as a nation, freedom of speech and expression.
"We hope that all school districts in Delaware will recognize and respect the rights of their students to be civically engaged and advocate for the issues that matter to them," said Brickner.