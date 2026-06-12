DELAWARE - A bill aimed at increasing Delaware's supply of affordable housing is one step closer to becoming law after clearing the Delaware Senate, though debate continues over the state's role in local land-use decisions.
The Housing for Every Delawarean Act passed the Senate after lawmakers approved a series of revisions to the original proposal, which drew opposition from several local governments, including the Town of Millsboro.
Supporters say the legislation is needed to address Delaware's growing housing shortage and improve access to affordable housing across the state.
When the bill was first introduced, Millsboro leaders were among those who spoke out against it, arguing that some provisions gave the state too much influence over local planning and zoning decisions.
Lawmakers later revised the legislation in response to feedback from municipalities and counties.
One of the most significant changes removed a requirement that would have given the Delaware State Housing Authority approval authority over local affordable housing plans. Instead, local governments would work with the agency to develop those plans.
"It should be both state and town and come to an agreement," said Evie Sangiorgi, a Millsboro local.
The updated bill would still require counties and municipalities with populations greater than 2,000 to include affordable housing plans as part of their comprehensive plans. Supporters say the legislation also gives local governments more flexibility in how they meet housing goals and recognizes affordable housing efforts already underway.
Jennifer Bowers, from Rehoboth Beach, said local leaders should continue to play a significant role in shaping housing policy.
"I think the town should have a say. I think they have a better understanding of their hometown community," she said. "That being said, I believe the state should have an overwatch."
People who support the bill say affordable housing remains a critical issue for many Delawareans facing rising housing costs.
"Affordable housing is very important not just for myself, but for anybody that's going through a hardship,"said Sangiorgi. "Not everybody has money to afford to buy a home."
The bill now moves to the Delaware House for consideration.