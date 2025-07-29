DELAWARE- Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has co-led a coalition of 23 attorneys general and two governors in an amended federal lawsuit to prevent the Trump administration from withholding tens of millions of dollars from AmeriCorps, the national volunteer public service agency.
The complaint, filed Thursday, names the White House Office of Management and Budget as a defendant and accuses the agency of unlawfully blocking over $38 million in funds for AmeriCorps programs—despite a June court order that reinstated hundreds of those programs and barred similar cuts without formal rulemaking.
“Even after being beaten soundly in court, this administration is still trying to break the law by withholding funds for AmeriCorps,” Jennings said in a statement. “AmeriCorps has been a critical artery of American volunteering and humanitarian aid for generations.”
AmeriCorps is a federal agency providing opportunities for more than 200,000 people to engage in public service annually. Officials say these volunteers support education, emergency relief, food security, and more through partnerships with nonprofits and government organizations. In Delaware, more than 1,300 AmeriCorps members serve at over 200 locations, from food banks and schools to veterans’ facilities.
Jennings said the funding blockage puts programs like the Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion initiatives at risk. These pair low-income seniors with children or other elderly individuals in need of support. Delaware’s Foster Grandparent Program, which began 59 years ago, is among the oldest in the country and includes volunteers who have served for decades.
The amended lawsuit claims the Trump administration’s actions violate the Administrative Procedures Act and the separation of powers under the U.S. Constitution, arguing that only Congress has the authority to direct how appropriated funds are spent.
According to officials, among the blocked funds, $5 million was earmarked for state service commissions that provide training and technical support to service members. An additional $33 million in competitive grants is also at risk of being withheld, according to the coalition.
Maryland, California, and Colorado joined Jennings in co-leading the lawsuit, which includes support from attorneys general in 20 other states and the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.