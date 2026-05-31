OCEAN CITY, Md. - A small amphibious aircraft landed in Assawoman Bay behind Seacrets on Sunday afternoon and had an apparent equipment failure, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.
First responders were called to the incident at around 2:15 p.m. The aircraft was identified as a SeaRey, a two-seat, single-engine amphibious flying boat.
Firefighters say the aircraft landed on the water when one of its stabilizing floats came off. After landing, the aircraft remained somewhat afloat according to the fire department.
No injuries were reported as a result of the landing, and the fire department says that the incident was being handled by the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the U.S. Coast Guard.
This accident comes roughly two weeks after a plane crashed on the 94th Street beach in Ocean City on May 18.