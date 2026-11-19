The Delaware Department of Transportation says Airport Road will close between Lewes-Georgetown Highway, Route 9, and South Railroad Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
The closure will allow crews to reconstruct the railroad crossing and complete general maintenance. Airport Road will be fully closed to traffic during the work.
Drivers will need to follow posted detours in both directions.
Detour routes:
Northbound: Drivers will take Airport Road to South Railroad Avenue, then Lewes-Georgetown Highway, Route 9, before returning to Airport Road.
Southbound: Drivers will take Airport Road to Lewes-Georgetown Highway, Route 9, then South Railroad Avenue before returning to Airport Road.
DelDOT says electronic message signs will be posted ahead of the closure to alert drivers and help them plan alternate routes.
The work is expected to be completed, with Airport Road reopening no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and use caution near the work zone.