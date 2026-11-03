SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Alonna Berry has won the general election for Delaware House District 20, defeating Republican Gene Dvornick. Berry won with 8,396 votes, while Dvornick received 6,579 votes.
Berry, who was first elected to the Delaware House of Representatives in a 2025 special election, will serve another term representing District 20. The district includes Milton, Lewes and Harbeson areas.
Outside her role as a state representative, Berry serves as executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice. She also launched the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence in Georgetown, a free public charter school that has since closed.
Berry has worked with several state agencies throughout her career, including serving as Delaware's first statewide trauma-informed care coordinator.