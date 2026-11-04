MARYLAND - Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris has won reelection to Congress, securing another term representing Maryland's 1st Congressional District. Harris won with 150,615 votes, 55.75%.
Maryland's 1st Congressional District includes the Eastern Shore and portions of other counties in the state.
Harris, a Brooklyn, New York, native, studied medicine at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He went on to practice medicine in the Baltimore area for nearly 30 years and has also worked at Memorial Hospital in Easton and Peninsula Regional Medical Center on the Eastern Shore.
Harris also served in the military's Medical Corps, providing care to active-duty personnel, veterans and returning prisoners of war during Operation Desert Shield.
Before entering Congress, Harris was elected to the Maryland Senate in 1998. He was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 and took office in 2011.
Throughout his time in Congress, Harris has focused on issues involving agriculture, national defense, health care and the economy.
His 2026 campaign priorities include supporting Maryland's agricultural industry, addressing economic concerns and pursuing policies related to education and environmental issues.
Harris has also emphasized immigration enforcement, veterans' services and matters involving defense and foreign affairs.