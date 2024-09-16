OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Nature lovers and photography enthusiasts are invited to participate in the second annual James Farm Photo Challenge, taking place on Sept. 20 and 21 at the James Farm Ecological Preserve. Hosted by the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, the two-day "live" competition encourages photographers of all skill levels to capture the beauty of the 150-acre preserve, with proceeds benefiting the Center's conservation efforts.
Participants can submit photos in three categories: landscape/seascape, human connection and wildlife. Entry fees are $25 for adults and $10 for youth, with winners from both categories receiving prize packages, including a $50 cash prize and a feature in the Center’s 2025 calendar.
"The Center is enthusiastic to welcome visitors to the James Farm Ecological Preserve for year two of the Photo Challenge," said Mark Carter, Center Director of Development. "It's a natural way to get folks to slow down and take a closer look at the beauty of our Inland Bays watershed."
The event is supported by the Coastal Camera Club, Sharon Denny Photography and the Rehoboth Art League.