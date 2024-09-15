REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Aspiring artists can explore the differences and similarities between oil and acrylic painting in a new class taught by Barry Koplowitz. The "Beginner Oil or Acrylic Painting" course will run on Monday afternoons from Sept. 30 to Oct. 21, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Rehoboth Art League.
The class will cover techniques such as using medium vs. thinner, layering, glazing, toning and color mixing. Koplowitz will provide source photos and offer individual guidance to students at their current skill level. Participants will focus on painting in one medium, either oil or acrylic. The course is open to beginners aged 18 and older, with a cost of $200 for members or $235 for non-members.
The Rehoboth Art League, supported by the Delaware Division of the Arts, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving the arts. To register for this class, visit rehobothartleague.org.