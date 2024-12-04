DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Transportation has opened applications for participation in the Project SEARCH program. The program offers the opportunity for young adults aged 18-22 to get hands-on workforce experience.
According to DelDOT, the one-year program provides total workplace immersion, combining classroom instruction and career exploration during three 10-week worksite rotations. DelDOT says interested candidates and their families are encouraged to join one of three upcoming information sessions to learn more about this informative program.
There will be one in-person session on Dec. 12 in Dover. After this the agency will host two sessions on Zoom, one on Jan. 9 and one on Feb. 6. With its business-led approach to employment preparation, Project SEARCH at DelDOT aims to make an impact, empowering young adults to transition into the workforce with confidence and competence.