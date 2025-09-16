LONG NECK, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a golf cart that occurred around 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 14, in the Pot-Nets Bayside community.
Police say a 44-year-old woman from Millsboro was driving the golf cart north on Piney Crest Lane when the front passenger, 35-year-old Sandy Sokira, of Millsboro was not wearing a seatbelt and fell. The Sokira was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was not hurt.
The golf cart did not collide with another object and was not damaged. The crash is still being investigated by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who saw the crash or has any information to contact the DSP.