The Dover Police Special Operations Response Team, Crisis Negotiations Team, and supporting units from the Delaware State Police and Kent County arrived shortly after, prompting a public alert advising residents to stay clear. After nearly 10 hours, Moran surrendered at 10:58 a.m., and the children were safely released to a family member, said police.
A search of the home uncovered a Ruger 9mm handgun, a Zigana 9mm handgun and 9mm ammunition. Moran faces charges including aggravated menacing, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony resisting arrest, and trespassing. He is held at SCI on a $47,000 cash bail.