Holmes Street Dover

The increased police presence Wednesday was due to an apparent standoff can be seen here from the CoastCopter.
DOVER, Del. - Michael Moran, 36, was arrested Wednesday morning after an hours-long standoff on Holmes Street.
 
Dover Police were called to a home around 1:42 a.m. on Oct. 30, where a female victim reported Moran for being there uninvited. When officers arrived, Moran reportedly pointed a gun at them before barricading himself inside with six children.

The Dover Police Special Operations Response Team, Crisis Negotiations Team, and supporting units from the Delaware State Police and Kent County arrived shortly after, prompting a public alert advising residents to stay clear. After nearly 10 hours, Moran surrendered at 10:58 a.m., and the children were safely released to a family member, said police.

A search of the home uncovered a Ruger 9mm handgun, a Zigana 9mm handgun and 9mm ammunition. Moran faces charges including aggravated menacing, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony resisting arrest, and trespassing. He is held at SCI on a $47,000 cash bail.

