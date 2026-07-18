A man plays pan pipes while wearing a large red hat.

The Art League of Ocean City has announced the winners of its 2026 Global Travel Photo Contest. (Pictured: Jesus Plays Pan Pipes) (The Art League of Ocean City)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City has announced the winners of its 2026 Global Travel Photo Contest, recognizing photographs that capture travel, culture, wildlife and landscapes from around the world.

Paul Burleson received the People's Choice Award for his photograph, Galapagos Boobie, while Peter T. West earned the Best in Show (Judge's Choice) Award for his image, Jesus Plays Pan Pipes, according to the league.

A Galapagos Boobie bird perches on a rock.

The Art League of Ocean City has announced the winners of its 2026 Global Travel Photo Contest. (Galapagos Boobie) (The Art League of Ocean City)

Sponsored by the White Marlin Open, the contest served as a fundraiser for the Art League of Ocean City, supporting exhibitions, education, scholarships and community programs. The fundraiser surpassed its $5,000 goal, raising $5,276.

Burleson's photograph received 550 public votes, the highest total among 149 entries. West's winning image was selected by judges Tom Kennedy and Jim Motsko. Each winner received a $500 cash award through the contest's partnership with the White Marlin Open, said the league.

The two winning photographs, along with a selection of other contest entries, will be displayed during the 2026 White Marlin Open, scheduled for Aug. 3-8.

Selected contest photographs are also on display at the Ocean City Center for the Arts through Aug. 14, with all contest entries available to view in the online gallery and on gallery monitors at the Art League during the exhibition.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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