WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council is now accepting registrations for the 2024 Paint Worcester County plein air event, which will take place from Sept. 15-20.
Local and regional artists are invited by the council to paint outdoors at any location in Worcester County, competing for a share of $2,450 in cash prizes.
Jim Rehak, an accomplished and award-winning plein air artist, will judge the artwork submitted in the competition.
Visitors will have the chance to observe the artists at work throughout Worcester County. The event will culminate in a free exhibit and sale on Friday, Sept. 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Berlin Public Library, located at 13 Harrison Avenue. The artwork created during the event will be available for purchase.
The event is held in partnership with the Worcester County Library Foundation. Registration details, the event schedule, and artists' guidelines are available on the Arts Council’s website. The registration deadline is Aug. 31.