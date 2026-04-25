Arts Council weaves 50 years of connection through new exhibit

BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council is marking its 50th anniversary with a juried art competition and exhibition highlighting community and creativity.
The show, titled “Threads of Connections,” invites artists to submit original work exploring relationships across communities, cultures and shared experiences. Organizers say the theme reflects the role art has played in connecting people over the past five decades.
The competition is open to artists working in all media, with up to two pieces allowed per entry. Selected works will be featured in an exhibition running May 1 through June 28 at the Arts Council’s Berlin gallery.
Local artist and muralist Olga Deshields will serve as juror, selecting pieces for the show and awarding cash prizes.
Artwork drop-off is scheduled for April 28 through April 30, with an opening reception planned for May 8.
More detailed instructions of the competition can be found here.