GEORGETOWN, Del. — ASPIRA Delaware has named René Diaz the founding head of school for a new dual-language elementary charter school expected to open in Georgetown in September 2027.
Las Américas ASPIRA Academy-Georgetown will be a free public charter school initially serving students in kindergarten through third grade. ASPIRA plans to expand the school through fifth grade as additional grade levels are added.
Diaz has more than 20 years of experience in education in Delaware and most recently served as principal of Milford Central Academy.
According to ASPIRA Delaware, Diaz led efforts at Milford Central Academy that reduced in-school and out-of-school suspensions. The organization also said the school recorded improvements in English language arts and mathematics performance on the Delaware System of Student Assessments during his tenure.
Diaz has also worked as a substitute teacher, paraprofessional, high school social studies teacher, migrant education teacher, 4-H youth development educator and high school assistant principal.
He earned a master’s degree in teaching from Wilmington University and a doctorate in organizational leadership from the University of Delaware.
As head of school, Diaz will oversee the development of the school’s academic program, organizational planning and community engagement. He will also work with ASPIRA Delaware leaders to recruit educators and develop partnerships with families and community organizations.
“I am honored to join ASPIRA Delaware during such an exciting time as the organization expands into Sussex County,” Diaz said. “As a Sussex County resident for more than 20 years, I am especially excited to bring my knowledge, experience and passion for education to serve the Georgetown community.”
Diaz said the school will aim to create an environment where students feel valued, families are involved and children are encouraged to reach their potential.
Elizabeth Diaz-Morales, chair of the ASPIRA Delaware board, described Diaz as an accomplished educational leader with a strong commitment to Sussex County students and families.
Las Américas ASPIRA Academy-Georgetown will offer a dual-language education intended to help students become bilingual and biliterate while supporting academic achievement, leadership, cultural pride and civic responsibility.
Information about enrollment and Delaware’s school choice application process is expected to be released this fall. The school choice application period for the 2027-28 school year is scheduled to begin in November 2026.
ASPIRA Delaware currently serves more than 1,400 students through two campuses in New Castle County and a statewide virtual learning program. The Georgetown school will be the organization’s first campus in Sussex County.