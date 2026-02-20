BERLIN, Md.- The Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Board of Directors is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Friday, Feb. 20.
The celebration begins when the shop opens at 10 a.m., with a special anniversary program scheduled for 11 a.m. Organizers plan to recognize the volunteers and supporters whose efforts have helped sustain the thrift shop over the past two decades.
To mark the milestone, shoppers will receive a 20% discount on purchases throughout the day, according to organizers.
“For two decades, the Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop has strengthened the hospital’s mission by providing affordable goods and a meaningful way for the community to give back,” said Toni Keiser, TidalHealth’s director of community relations and engagement.
The Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop is located in the Berlin Shopping Center at 10452 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin.