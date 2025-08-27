Attack Addiction's candle light vigil brightens the Georgetown circle

GEORGETOWN, Del. — On Wednesday night, Attack Addiction held its annual candlelight vigil at the Georgetown Circle. The event serves as a way for families to remember loved ones lost to addiction, as well as an opportunity for those in recovery to share their stories.
Dawn Fischer, co-chair of Attack Addiction in Sussex County, said the event has grown significantly over the years. From more nonprofit organizations to additional vendors, Fischer believes the expansion helps raise awareness about addiction and available resources.
“You have families here who may need help, or loved ones who are grieving,” Fischer said. “We bring all kinds of services together at our events so people can learn about resources they may not have known about before.”
Penny Rogers co-founded the nonprofit Face Facts Delaware after losing her son, Vincente, to a heroin overdose eight years ago. She attends the vigil each year to raise awareness about addiction and ensure that those lost are not forgotten.
“We share 160 photos on our Facebook page of children that I don’t even know, friends send them to me, or a mom sends me a picture,” Rogers said. “Not everybody has that opportunity. So for me, I am so grateful.”
For others, the vigil is a chance to celebrate recovery. Tyshawn Winder, who has been sober for eight months, said it takes strong willpower and a solid support system to begin the journey toward recovery.
“You really got to put your best foot forward and get yourself around a bunch of clean, sober people,” Winder said. “But it’s not going to work if you’re still running around with the same people doing the same thing. I’d definitely get a strong support system. Meetings really help. I don’t go because I have to; I go because I want to.”