Author Bill Newcott to discuss new book at Lewes Public Library

LEWES, Del. - Author Bill Newcott will discuss his new book, Divided We Stand: A Road Trip in Search of the Ties that Bind Ordinary Americans No Matter What, during an event July 23 at the Lewes Public Library.
The discussion, held in observance of America 250, begins at 5 p.m. at the library, 111 Adams Ave., and will also be available online through Zoom. The event is presented by the Lewes Public Library, the Rehoboth Beach Writers Guild and Browseabout Books.
The Lewes Public Library says Newcott will be joined by Maribeth Fischer, executive director of the Rehoboth Beach Writers Guild and author of three novels, for a conversation about the book, the inspiration behind it, his travels and the topics he explored.
In Divided We Stand, Newcott chronicles a journey through small towns across the United States and Canada, exploring issues including abortion, policing, immigration and guns while searching for common ground among people with differing views.
Registration is required for both in-person and online attendance, says the library.