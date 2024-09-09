DELAWARE - During the State Primary Election on Sept. 10, the Delaware Department of Elections announces that voters that automatically registered voters may declare their party.
Delaware, is a Closed Primary State, meaning, that only voters affiliated with the Democratic or Republican parties may vote in their party’s Primary Election. Voters must cast their ballots at their assigned polling place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Primary election details are available at de.gov/prim and additional notices for Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) voters can be found at elections.delaware.gov.
According to the Department of Elections, the AVR system, implemented in June 2023, means that Delaware residents are automatically registered to vote while getting a license or ID at the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and their voter registration records are automatically submitted to the Department of Elections.
The department says voters who are automatically registered at DMV may choose a political party through the day of the first Primary Election following their automatic voter registration at DMV to vote in that Primary Election. Officials say only voters registered as “No Party – AVR” may change their party on Primary Election Day to vote in the State Primary Election. More information on the automatic voter registration process can be found here.
Last week, officials say that the Department identified a clerical error in the processing of a total of 764 voter records statewide. The department says 328 of the 764 affected voters are registered in New Castle County, with 87 affected voters registered in the City of Wilmington. Officials say they resolved the issue by updating the poll books at every early voting site and polling place across the state to show that all of these voters are eligible to vote in the Primary Election. Officials say after the issue was found, all early voting locations across Delaware were also provided lists of the impacted voters.
The Delaware Department of Elections says no voter has been turned away due to that issue and any voter impacted has been provided the opportunity to vote.
If you live in Sussex County and have a question about voting in the 2024 State Primary Election you can call 302-856-5367. Those in Kent County can call 302-739-4498. For more information and resources to vote, visit coasttv.com/decision2024.