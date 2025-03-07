ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Wes Moore is lauding an announcement by Avail Enclosure Systems as they expand operations in Maryland. The manufacturer of prefabricated buildings for electrical and critical infrastructure is set to add 45 full-time jobs at a new facility in Kent County. Avail Enclosure Systems currently operates in Queen Anne’s County, employing 117 workers. The company is leasing a 12,000-square-foot facility three miles away to support its growth.
“We are proud to support Avail Enclosure Systems’ growth in Maryland,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “With this expansion, Avail can continue providing critical protection for businesses and residents throughout the country.”
Avail Enclosure Systems is part of Avail Infrastructure Solutions, a global provider of electrical equipment and services for the power utility, data center, oil and gas, and industrial sectors.
“Avail is excited to continue our expansion in Maryland,” said Tom Atkinson, vice president and general manager. “This will enable us to expand our operations and continue making a positive impact in our community.”
The Maryland Department of Commerce is working to approve a $200,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland, while Kent County is providing a $20,000 conditional loan. The company is also eligible for additional state and local tax credits.
“Avail’s expansion is great news for our business community and the Eastern Shore,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Acting Secretary Harry Coker Jr. “We look forward to working with the company and our partners in Kent County to ensure Avail continues to grow.”
Kent County Commissioners President Ron Fithian said the expansion meets the growing demand for infrastructure products driven by cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and internet services.