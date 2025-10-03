Avelo Airlines introduces new membership program with travel perks

WILMINGTON, Del. - Avelo Airlines announced the launch of a new membership program that the company says will make flying cheaper and more convenient.
The program, called Avelo PLUS, is being offered for $49 for the first year. The airline said members will receive access to discounted fares, free priority boarding, and exclusive promotions throughout the year.
According to the airline, the plan also includes a $50 “Avelo Cash” bonus when members renew. In addition, the company said the benefits can be shared with up to nine other travelers.
Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said the program was created in response to customer requests for more loyalty options.
“Avelo’s new membership program, Avelo PLUS, gives our customers even more opportunities to save and experience great Avelo perks,” Levy said in a statement. “Our customers have been asking for a program for loyal customers, and we’re excited to offer Avelo PLUS and expand on our already affordable, convenient and reliable air service by providing even more value for travelers.”