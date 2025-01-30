NEW CASTLE, Del. – Avelo Airlines is celebrating two years of service at Wilmington Airport (ILG) this week, marking a milestone in its expansion of commercial air travel for Delaware. The airline launched its Wilmington base in February 2023 with a flight to Orlando, Florida, and has since expanded to 14 nonstop destinations, including San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Since its launch at ILG, Avelo has operated more than 3,800 flights and carried over 530,000 travelers, supported by 95 Wilmington-based employees.
“Avelo’s willingness to respond to customer requests has been refreshing, and their foresight in planning popular routes has proven successful time and time again,” said Delaware River & Bay Authority (DRBA) Executive Director Tom Cook. “Based on the consistent and frequent flight reservations, I am confident Avelo will continue to flourish at ILG.”
Expansion and Upgrades at ILG
Avelo has continued to adapt to customer demand, adding seasonal and special flights, such as pop-up service to New Orleans for the Super Bowl. This year, the airline is also bringing back flights to Nashville and Myrtle Beach.
“In February 2023, we endeavored to make air travel more affordable, faster and easier for Philadelphia-area travelers. Over the past two years, we’ve done just that,” said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy. “We are grateful for the positive reception the region has greeted us with and look forward to continued growth in the year ahead.”
To support Avelo’s growing presence, the DRBA has made several infrastructure improvements at Wilmington Airport. A new parking lot opened in October 2024, increasing total parking capacity to more than 1,320 spaces. A terminal expansion, set to be completed in September 2025, will add a second gate, an additional TSA screening line, larger waiting areas, renovated restrooms, and expanded food and beverage options.
With these enhancements, the DRBA anticipates welcoming even more travelers to the newly upgraded Wilmington Airport.