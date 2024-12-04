Avelo Airlines

WILMINGTON, Del. – Avelo Airlines has announced the return of nonstop service between Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Nashville International Airport (BNA), beginning May 1, 2025. According to Avelo, the route will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays using Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “With 14 nonstop options, we continue to share Avelo’s low fares, travel-friendly convenience and industry-leading reliability with our Philadelphia / Delaware Valley Customers.”

The Nashville route adds to Avelo’s growing list of nonstop destinations from Wilmington Airport, which includes popular locations such as Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Myrtle Beach.

In November, Avelo Airlines announced another expansion, launching six new nonstop destinations. 

