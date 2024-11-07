Avelo Airlines expands nonstop service from Wilmington Airport, adding 6 destinations

WILMINGTON, Del. - Avelo Airlines announced an expansion this week, launching six new nonstop destinations from Wilmington Airport (ILG), which serves the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region. According to the airline, the new routes will complement the return of three popular Florida destinations and the addition of a second aircraft based at ILG.
Avelo said it will operate the routes twice weekly using Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. The airline is offering one-way fares starting at $41, with bookings available at AveloAir.com.
The expansion brings the number of nonstop destinations served by Avelo from Wilmington to 13. This includes Atlanta, Charlotte/Concord, N.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C., Wilmington, N.C., and San Juan, Puerto Rico, along with eight Florida cities: Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando/Lakeland, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota-Bradenton, and Tampa.
“Avelo is proud to be the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley region’s airline of choice,” said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy. “With a second aircraft, we are excited to introduce routes to Atlanta, bring back Daytona Beach, and expand service to other popular Florida destinations. Our customers have shared how much they appreciate the convenience, affordability, and reliability of flying Avelo from ILG.”