DELAWARE- This week marks National Invasive Species Awareness Week. According to DNREC, the acknowledgment highlights the threat posed by the European green crab, an aggressive predator invading Delaware’s coastal waters.
The European green crab, scientifically known as Carcinus maenas, thrives in a variety of habitats, including rock, mud, sand, and shell, at depths of up to 20 feet. Commonly found in the lower Delaware Bay and nearby inlets, these crabs can tolerate a wide range of salinities, allowing them to spread easily.
DNREC says the crabs are known for their aggressive feeding habits. They are invasive because they prey on native species such as snails and mussels while competing with local crabs for food and habitat. This competition can harm commercial shellfish populations and disrupt the region's delicate ecosystem.
Efforts to manage the European green crab population include monitoring their spread and educating locals on identifying and reporting sightings.