DELAWARE- The Delaware Division of Public Health will host back-to-school and sports physical days at state clinics across all three counties during the first week of August. Officials say the clinics aim to help families prepare for the school year and meet the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association participation requirements.
The physicals are available to all people in Delaware, regardless of insurance status. Insurance will be accepted, and the maximum out-of-pocket cost is $20. Appointments are strongly encouraged, as walk-in availability may be limited and wait times could be long.
“DPH recognizes that there is great need in our community for access to back-to-school and sports physicals,” said Dr. Awele Maduka-Ezeh, medical director at the Division of Public Health. “Our clinics offer a wide range of services throughout the year to our community each day, and we want to highlight that work with our upcoming back-to-school and sports physical days. We’re excited for Delawareans to take advantage of these programs and to learn more about our outstanding health clinics.”
Clinic dates and locations:
Sussex County
- Thursday, Aug. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thurman Adams Jr. State Service Center
- 546 S. Bedford Street, Georgetown
- Call 302-515-3224 for appointments
Kent County
- Wednesday, Aug. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Riverwalk State Service Center
- 253 NE Front Street, Milford
- Call 302-424-7140 for appointments
New Castle County
- Thursday, Aug. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Floyd I. Hudson State Service Center
- 501 Ogletown Road, Newark
- Call 302-283-7587 for appointments