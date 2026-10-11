the front exterior of sussex academy

Sussex Academy supporters gathered at Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery for a Back-to-School Bash that raised $9,000 for the Georgetown charter school. (Sussex Academy)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery hosted its inaugural Back-to-School Bash Aug. 29, raising $9,000 for Sussex Academy in Georgetown.

The academy says the end-of-summer fundraiser brought Sussex Academy supporters together at the Frankford vineyard for an afternoon of food, entertainment and activities.

The event featured an inflatable obstacle course, tie-dye station, food and ice cream, drinks, a DJ, raffles and local vendors.

According to the school, the highlight was the dunk tank, where community members and school employees volunteered to take the plunge. Sussex Academy parent and supporter Steve “Monty” Montgomery added $1,000 to the fundraiser, allowing someone to dunk Head of School Kyle Bentley in ice-cold water.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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