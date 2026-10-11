GEORGETOWN, Del. - Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery hosted its inaugural Back-to-School Bash Aug. 29, raising $9,000 for Sussex Academy in Georgetown.
The academy says the end-of-summer fundraiser brought Sussex Academy supporters together at the Frankford vineyard for an afternoon of food, entertainment and activities.
The event featured an inflatable obstacle course, tie-dye station, food and ice cream, drinks, a DJ, raffles and local vendors.
According to the school, the highlight was the dunk tank, where community members and school employees volunteered to take the plunge. Sussex Academy parent and supporter Steve “Monty” Montgomery added $1,000 to the fundraiser, allowing someone to dunk Head of School Kyle Bentley in ice-cold water.