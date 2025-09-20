Ballet on the Beach returns to Assateague Island

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - The Ballet on the Beach Dance Festival will return to the shores of Assateague Island on Sept. 20, offering. It will offer environmental awareness and community connection.
The festival, co-sponsored by Assateague State Park and the Maryland Park Service, will feature performances by guest artists from nationally recognized companies including Continuum Contemporary/Ballet, Dance Theatre of Harlem, The Washington Ballet, and Ballet Theatre of Maryland.
In addition to live dance, the event will include eco talks, children’s activities, and a pointe shoe pavilion sponsored by Freed of London USA.
Now in its latest season, it will serve as a unique platform for celebrating the intersection of the performing arts and coastal conservation.
"This professional production is offered to the community at no cost and made possible through grants, sponsorships, and donations," organizers said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs and enjoy the performance leading into sunset.
In case of inclement weather, the rain date is set for Sunday, Sept. 21.