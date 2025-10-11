Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM Sunday to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding may become severe enough to cause structural damage along with widespread roadway flooding in coastal and bayside communities, and near inland tidal waterways. Some locations may become isolated by the flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong coastal storm will impact the region Sunday through Monday. Moderate to major coastal flood impacts are likely. Severe beach erosion and dune breaching is possible due to very high surf conditions. Interests along the Atlantic coast, Delaware Bay and its tidal tributaries, back bays, and tidal waterways should remain alert for forecast updates regarding this significant coastal flood event. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/02 AM 6.4 0.7 1.5 None 12/02 PM 8.7 3.0 2.2 Major 13/03 AM 7.9 2.2 3.3 Moderate 13/03 PM 8.7 3.0 2.5 Major 14/04 AM 6.7 1.0 2.2 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/01 AM 5.6 1.0 1.7 None 12/02 PM 8.0 3.3 2.9 Major 13/02 AM 8.0 3.3 4.3 Major 13/02 PM 8.1 3.4 3.2 Major 14/03 AM 6.1 1.5 2.5 Minor &&