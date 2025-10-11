REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Bark on the Boards Block Party is back on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand.
This year’s family-friendly celebration features a dock dogs diving competition, live music by the Bachelor Boys Band, a drag show with Aura Iris, a pet costume contest and yoga with puppies. CoastTV’s Madeleine Overturf will serve as emcee.
Other attractions include a kids fun zone with games and crafts, vendor booths, and adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. The festivities this year are expanding to the boardwalk with a 1K walk for people and pups.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA encourages attendees to register in advance and begin online fundraising. Proceeds help support more than 70 animals who rely on the BVSPCA every day for shelter, medical care and adoption services.