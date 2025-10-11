FRANKFORD, Del. - Bayard Road will be closed between Zion Church Road (Route 20) and Old Mill Bridge Road beginning Monday, Oct. 20, according to DelDOT.
The agency says the closure is expected to remain in place through Thursday, Nov. 20, weather permitting. The work is due to the installation of sewer and water mains, curb construction and full boxout of the roadway.
During the closure:
If you are driving north on Johnson Road will turn left onto Zion Church Road, turn right onto Wilgus Cemetery Road and arrive at Bayard Road.
If you are driving south on Bayard Road will turn right onto Wilgus Cemetery Road, turn left onto Zion Church Road and arrive at Bayard Road.
DelDOT advises drivers to use caution and expect minor delays in the area.