DELAWARE - Bayhealth Cancer Institute is launching their annual Go Pink! campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, continuing a 20-year effort to support screenings, education and treatment in the community.
Since the campaign began, more than 2,500 individuals have received breast health services. This year’s theme, “Go Pink, Grow Hope,” reflects advances in early detection and treatment.
As part of the campaign, Bayhealth is selling a 2025 Go Pink! T-shirt featuring a new design symbolizing hope after a breast cancer diagnosis. Proceeds from the shirts will be shared with Go Pink! premier partner Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition and will fund free breast health services, including screenings and patient support programs.
“When you wear this shirt, you’re doing more than showing support — you’re helping women in our community access the care they deserve,” said John Shevock, executive director of the Bayhealth Cancer Institute.
T-shirts are $20 and available for purchase with cash at Bayhealth Community Pharmacies or online.