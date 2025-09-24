SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -Bayhealth is making it easier for people in Sussex County to protect themselves this flu season by offering free flu shot clinics throughout October and November.
“Flu shots are one of the easiest ways to keep yourself and your community safe,” said Carrie Hart, Bayhealth’s Community Relations and Partnership Manager. “We’re excited to partner with community organizations to bring these free clinics right to where people live, work and gather.”
The walk-in clinics are open to anyone 18 years or older. No appointments are necessary, and the standard flu vaccine will be given at no cost. The senior dose will not be available.
Upcoming Dates and Locations:
Saturday, Oct. 4 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Milford Public Library, 11 S E Front Street, Milford
Thursday, Oct. 23 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. — CAMP Rehoboth, 37 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach
Licensed healthcare providers will administer the vaccines at each location.