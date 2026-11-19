DOVER, Del. - Bayhealth has officially purchased the Blue Hen Corporate Center supporting its Next Wave vision to develop a comprehensive outpatient care center that brings a broad range of healthcare services together in one location.
The purchase builds on Bayhealth services already available at Blue Hen, including a walk-in clinic open seven days a week, primary care, endocrinology, pulmonology, neurology, gastroenterology, speech therapy, outpatient rehabilitation, occupational health and infectious disease care.
"Purchasing the remaining spaces of Blue Hen Corporate Center gives us an opportunity to build on the care we already provide in Dover and plan for our community’s future needs," said Bayhealth Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Kyle Benoit. "Our vision for the former Blue Hen Mall is to create a patient-centered medical neighborhood to bring more outpatient services together in a setting that also supports the education and training of our healthcare workforce."
The 304,706-square-foot acquisition strengthens Bayhealth’s presence at the site while preserving its existing tenants.
Bayhealth will honor leases with the Department of Veterans Affairs, state agencies and commercial tenants, including Firestone, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Wayback Burgers.
The vision for Blue Hen also includes an administrative and education hub with a 20,000-square-foot conference center to support medical education, nursing training and physician onboarding for Bayhealth’s graduate medical programs.
"We are making it easier to get the right care, in the right place, at the right time and at the right cost. Our growth is about building a healthcare system around the needs of our communities. Along with expanding our hospitals, The Next Wave will bring more outpatient services into communities across Delaware, giving more options for getting healthcare," said Benoit.