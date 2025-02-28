Bayhealth receives $50K grant for new child care center

MILFORD, Del. - The M&T Charitable Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Bayhealth Foundation to support the development of the Bayhealth Child Care & Early Learning Center on the Sussex Campus.
The check was presented by M&T Bank Regional President for Delaware Mark Hutton and received by Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy and Bayhealth Foundation President Lindsay Rhodenbaugh at M&T Bank’s regional headquarters in Wilmington.
“Expanding to Sussex County is our way of supporting our Bayhealth team members who deliver our mission of serving the community every day, and offering their children a safe, nurturing environment that is full of opportunities to grow and learn,” Rhodenbaugh said.
The new facility, located next to Bayhealth Sussex Hospital, is scheduled to open in fall 2025. It will initially accommodate 201 children, with the capacity to expand to 204 spots over time. The center will operate from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., providing convenient care options for Bayhealth employees.
The project aims to provide a safe and enriching learning environment, giving Bayhealth staff peace knowing their children are safe.