GEORGETOWN, Del. - A full day of handmade goods, food, and family fun is heading to Sussex Academy on Saturday, Aug. 16, with the return of Be Salty’s Summer Craft & Food Market.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex Academy, located at 21150 Airport Road in Georgetown. Admission is free and open to all ages.
Locals and visitors can expect a lively mix of artisan and craft vendors, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities. From boutique gifts to handcrafted art and summer treats, the market highlights the best of Sussex County’s small business scene.
"We’re excited to bring the community together for a day of shopping, eating, and supporting local talent," said Jessica A. Larsen. "There’s something for everyone—whether you're hunting for the perfect gift or just soaking in the summer vibes."
The event will also support a good cause. Proceeds from the dunk tank will benefit two Sussex Academy high school swimmers and the SAAC Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund. Other activities include an inflatable obstacle course, crafts and face painting.
Vendor spots are still available, and those interested can apply by emailing smalltowngiftshomestead@gmail.com.