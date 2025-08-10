Sussex Academy

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex Academy, located at 21150 Airport Road in Georgetown. Admission is free and open to all ages.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - A full day of handmade goods, food, and family fun is heading to Sussex Academy on Saturday, Aug. 16, with the return of Be Salty’s Summer Craft & Food Market.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex Academy, located at 21150 Airport Road in Georgetown. Admission is free and open to all ages.

Locals and visitors can expect a lively mix of artisan and craft vendors, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities. From boutique gifts to handcrafted art and summer treats, the market highlights the best of Sussex County’s small business scene.

"We’re excited to bring the community together for a day of shopping, eating, and supporting local talent," said Jessica A. Larsen. "There’s something for everyone—whether you're hunting for the perfect gift or just soaking in the summer vibes."

The event will also support a good cause. Proceeds from the dunk tank will benefit two Sussex Academy high school swimmers and the SAAC Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund. Other activities include an inflatable obstacle course, crafts and face painting.

Vendor spots are still available, and those interested can apply by emailing smalltowngiftshomestead@gmail.com.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you